close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HP govt signs MoU with Oil India to develop new renewable energy sources

"We clarify that fresh ECs will have to be obtained even by the successful bidders...," the high court said in its order

IANS Shimla
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To explore the state's solar potential, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Oil India Ltd to establish a framework for cooperation in harnessing and developing new and renewable energy sources in the state.

The pact was signed by Harikesh Meena, Director (Energy), on behalf of the state government, and Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations), Oil India Ltd, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said the company would explore the possibilities of setting up floating solar power plants in water reservoirs, besides establishing ground mounted solar power projects.

He said the Oil India can also set up a plant for producing green hydrogen and green ammonia on a pilot basis.

Himachal Pradesh has abundance in green energy and opportunity in producing green hydrogen, and the state government has taken various initiatives to harness this potential, the Chief Minister said, as he asked Oil India to send a team of experts next week to inspect the sites for implementing these projects.

Sukhu said that a review meeting will be held on May 26 to discuss the progress of the proposed projects.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' inspired younger generation: Home min Shah

SC modifies 2022 order, removes ban on development activities around ESZs

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

Frequency of heatwaves rising in India due to global warming: IMD paper

DGCA orders derostering of Air India's entire crew pending investigations

The Chief Minister also asked Oil India to avoid unnecessary delays in establishing these projects, an official statement said.

Sukhu said this will be a milestone in making Himachal Pradesh the first green energy state in the country by March 31, 2026.

The Chief Minister said the collaboration between the government and Oil India will focus on developing various new and renewable energy sources, including solar energy, green hydrogen, compressed biogas, geothermal energy and wind energy.

--IANS

vg/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Renewable energy policy renewable sources OIL India

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' inspired younger generation: Home min Shah

Photo: PTI
2 min read

SC modifies 2022 order, removes ban on development activities around ESZs

Supreme Court
2 min read

Avaada Ventures secures $1.07 billion funding for expansion plans

green energy
3 min read
Premium

Volume driven strategy could sustain growth for Nestle, say analysts

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

NSE Indices tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio Financial demerger

National Stock Exchange
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon