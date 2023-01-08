JUST IN
Over 96% of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report
Colourful processions mark Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal
Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress
Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Rahul will be invited for 'darshan' at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Fadnavis
Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra beyond politics, says Kamal Haasan
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1 next year, says Amit Shah
Two-day national executive meeting of BJP to be held from Jan 16-17
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Trinamool Congress, BJP exchange barbs on Nandigram anniversary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place today

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Congress | Himachal pradesh government

ANI  Politics 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning.

The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla this morning, said sources.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a list of 10 people has been submitted to the party's high command and the Himachal Pradesh Government will be implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting.

In the November 12 Assembly elections manifesto, Congress had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme, if voted to power.

The CM arrived in Shimla from Delhi, on Saturday evening, after meeting the party's high command.

"The meetings were personal. The Cabinet expansion is also my prerogative and I handed over the list of ten MLAs to the high command. As soon as the approval comes through, we will roll the ball to expand the Cabinet," the CM said, speaking to reporters.

Sukhu had further informed that he would visit Mumbai on Sunday.

"I am going to Mumbai tomorrow and have another scheduled event in Pune. We hope to get the high command's nod for the Cabinet expansion soon. As soon as I receive the approved list of candidates, I will effect the Cabinet expansion. We are in the government to change the system, not for power," Sukhu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 08:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU