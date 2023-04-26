close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC modifies 2022 order, removes ban on development activities around ESZs

The apex court's decision was announced after a three-judge bench, headed by Justice BR Gavai, revised their previous ruling

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Supreme Court on Wednesday revised its 2022 order which stated that each protected forest such as national parks and wildlife sanctuaries must have an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre. 
The apex court's decision was announced after a three-judge bench, headed by Justice BR Gavai, revised their previous ruling. The court was hearing the Central government's plea, which argued that if the directions aren't modified, severe hardship would be inflicted upon the millions of people living around ESZ.

The government in its plea said that it has already issued guidelines of ESZs in February 2011, around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries which were framed after consulting the National Board for Wildlife and hence, was seeking the modification of the June 3 last year court order on the demarcation of such zones.
Besides the demarcation of ESZ, mining within such parks and sanctuaries across the nation was also banned, according to the 2022 order.

A three-judge bench was of the opinion that hat mining within a national park, a wildlife sanctuary, and within an area of one kilometre from their boundary shall not be permissible as it would be hazardous for wildlife. Justice Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, further added that the 2022 ban will not apply in those situations where the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued notifications.
The bench also added that the ban will not be enforced in those ESZs that are located on inter-state borders or have common boundaries.

Also Read

Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 1 commits Rs 500 crore warehousing AIF

High on promise

Centre stays all tourism activities at Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand

Need incentive scheme for data centres, separate economic zones: TRAI

Govt studying feasibility of setting up industrial parks for space tech

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

Frequency of heatwaves rising in India due to global warming: IMD paper

DGCA orders derostering of Air India's entire crew pending investigations

Mumbai's Ghatkopar-Versova corridor disrupted due to technical fault

Delhi Court to pronounce order on Sisodia's bail in ED case on April 28


The Centre has been directed to give wide publicity be given to the draft notification issued by it so that all persons interested have adequate knowledge about the concerned matter, observed the bench.
The top court in 2022, issued a slew of directions and said, "The role of the State cannot be confined to that of a facilitator or generator of economic activities for immediate upliftment of the fortunes of the State."

No permanent structure will be allowed within such ESZ, the court ordered.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Supreme Court Development national park wildlife BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NSE Indices tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio Financial demerger

National Stock Exchange
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

DGCA orders derostering of Air India's entire crew pending investigations

Air India
2 min read

Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

Image
1 min read

Mumbai's Ghatkopar-Versova corridor disrupted due to technical fault

Metro workers prepare scaffoldings for construction of a pillar for a metro line, amid COVID-19 lockdown, at Jogeshwari in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon