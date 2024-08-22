Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Hundreds displaced by floods in Tripura's Belonia, relief efforts underway

Hundreds displaced by floods in Tripura's Belonia, relief efforts underway

According to the district authorities, at least 13 relief camps have been set up following the flood situation, and in Amjad City alone, 300 families have been displaced

Flood, Assam Flood

During the visit to relief camps, CM Saha interacted with the victims and assured all support from the governmen | (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Belonia region in South Tripura district witnessed severe devastation on Wednesday displacing hundreds and causing widespread distress among residents following flooding due to unprecedented rainfall in Tripura.
A team led by CPIM Belonia divisional secretary Comrade Tapas Dutta, MLA Ashok Mitra, CPIM district committee member Babul Debnath, and labour leader Jaydev Bhowmik visited the flood-hit areas to assess the situation and meet the affected communities on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vishnu Muhuri, a resident who was among the affected, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that he hadn't seen such catastrophic conditions in over 40 years.
According to the district authorities, at least 13 relief camps have been set up following the flood situation. As per the district authorities, the areas of Meghar Ambari and Ram Kishorepur are particularly hard-hit. Two deaths have been reported in these areas following the floods.
In Amjad City alone, 300 families have been displaced and several have been shifted to the relief camps. Efforts are underway to ensure those affected receive the necessary support, with relief operations continuing.
Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited and inspected various flood-affected areas and relief camps in Agartala to ensure that flood victims receive all necessary facilities.
During the visit to relief camps, CM Saha interacted with the victims and assured all support from the government. CM Saha also assessed the flood situation in Agartala through the Integrated Command & Control Centre at IT Bhavan, Agartala.
"Relief measures are being prioritized by the administration. Let's come together to tackle this natural calamity with collective efforts and support for those affected," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Shah, Scindia to attend 1st NEC meeting in Agartala after B'desh protests

rakhi

BJP women workers, social organization members tie 'Rakhi' to Tripura CM

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura CM launches intensified awareness campaign to control HIV/AIDS

Tripura CM, Manik Saha, Tripura Lokayukta, ibhas Kanti Kilikdar

Retired judge Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar takes oath as Tripura Lokayukta

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards in Tripura

Topics : Tripura Tripura CM Northeast floods Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon