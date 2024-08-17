Business Standard
Home / India News / Retired judge Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar takes oath as Tripura Lokayukta

Retired judge Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar takes oath as Tripura Lokayukta

Dr Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar was appointed as the Lokayukta on July 9 and will hold office for a term of three years succeeding K N Bhattacharya

Tripura CM, Manik Saha, Tripura Lokayukta, ibhas Kanti Kilikdar

Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar with Tripura CM Manik Saha || Credit: X/@DrManikSaha2

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Retired judge Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar has taken oath as Tripura Lokayukta succeeding K N Bhattacharya.
Governor Indrasena Reddy administered the oath to Kilikdar on Friday in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at Raj Bhavan in Agartala.
Chief Minister Saha posted on Facebook, "Today attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-appointed Lokayukta of Tripura Dr Bivash Kanti Kilikdar at Raj Bhavan, Agartala."
Kilikdar was appointed as the Lokayukta on July 9 and will hold office for a term of three years.
Tripura Lokayukta is an autonomous body that investigates complaints of corruption in the state.
The Tripura Lokayukta Bill was passed in 2008 and gives the Lokayukta the power to investigate into corruption charges and act as ombudsmen.

The Tripura Lokayukta Act, 2008 followed by three amendments was enacted in the state on March 22, 2010. The objective of a Lokayukta is to provide free, fair and transparent administration to the people of the state.
Retired judge P K Sarkar was appointed as the 1st Lokayukta of Tripura in 2011.
In the recent three-tier Panchayat elections, which took place on August 8, the ruling BJP has secured a decisive victory across multiple constituencies in the state. wards.
BJP secured a landslide victory in 34 Panchayat Samities. The party secured victory in all 8 Zilla Parishads and won 585 out of 606 Gram Panchayats.

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

