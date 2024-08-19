BJP women workers, social organization members tie 'Rakhi' to Tripura CM

Women also tied Rakhi to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Raksha Bandhan

A group of BJP women workers and members of social organizations tied 'Rakhi' to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at his residence in Agartala, celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Monday. A group of students also tied Rakhi to CM Manik Saha on the occasion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a Rakhi around a tree in Patna. Women also tied Rakhi to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Raksha Bandhan. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for a strong relationship between brothers and sisters.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this Rakhi always keep your sacred relationship strong," the Congress leader posted on X and shared a picture with sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also extended her wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists and in return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries, with instances of sisters tying Rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection mentioned in Hindu religious texts.