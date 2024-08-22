Multiple landslides hit Shimla, 20 bodies recovered, rescue ops underway

Rescue and restoration efforts are underway after multiple landslides hit Shimla on Wednesday following incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. According to the district administration, at least 20 bodies have been recovered from the rubble and search operations are underway. The Shimla District Administration held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address the situation and begin road restoration. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We convened a meeting today due to the landslides and damaged roads. All concerned departments were called together to discuss the transportation system and road restoration. The Superintending Engineer (PWD) has provided a restoration plan, and geologists will assess the situation. A report will be submitted for the restoration of these roads," said Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap.

"As for the Rampur floods in Samej areas, search operations have not yet yielded full results. We have recovered 20 bodies out of 33; the search will continue. The bodies were found floating in the Sutlej River, and five locations along the riverbank are being monitored. Major damage occurred in the Samej and Taklech areas earlier. Restoration efforts are ongoing," added Kashyap.

The multiple landslides in Shimla majorly affected Boilouganj, Chaura Maidan, and MLA Crossing. The road connecting Chaura Maidan, Boilouganj, and MLA Crossing was severely damaged.

"During the last two days, landslides have occurred at several locations in the capital city. The road connecting Boilouganj is now impassable due to the landslides, and we have redirected traffic from Boilouganj Chow through Court Road," Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

He further said that the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla has convened a meeting to address the geological aspects, preparedness, and restoration efforts in the city. "We have rerouted traffic to ensure public safety, and the concerned departments will focus on quality engineering for repairs. Additional police personnel will be deployed for traffic management," the SP said.

Residents expressed concern over the damaged roads and blamed local authorities for negligence leading to the landslides. Residents are worried about potential water and sewage supply issues as infrastructure is impacted.

Karamveer, a resident, expressed frustration that the damaged roads are causing major problems. "We believe the landslides are due to the negligence of the officials. It's the responsibility of the authorities to address these issues, but the local people are suffering. If these problems are not addressed, there will be severe consequences for residents," Karamveer said.

"Areas like Boilouganj, Totu, Chakkar, and Bara gaon could face water shortages and other issues due to the damaged infrastructure. Continued construction in these areas is likely to exacerbate the problems," he added.