IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all on board safe: Police

The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone

The 123 Tejas fighters on order, including 83 improved Mark 1A fighters, will make the core of the aerospace industry in terms of budget and ecosystem.

Representative image

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six persons on board made an "emergency" landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday due to a technical snag, a police official said.
The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone.
The incident took place at around 8.45 am, he said.
The aircraft, of IAF's III HU unit, made the "emergency" landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, nearly 60 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, he said.
The aircraft, on way to Jhansi from Bhopal, developed a technical fault, the official said.
A team of the IAF has reached the site to fix the technical problem. Another team of technicians is expected to reach Dungariya village from Nagpur shortly, he added.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh IAF aircraft emergency landing

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

