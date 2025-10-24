Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ICAI to amend Code of Ethics to allow CA firms to advertise, use websites

ICAI to amend Code of Ethics to allow CA firms to advertise, use websites

The ICAI will release the exposure draft on the many changes proposed to the Code of Ethics, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said at a briefing here on Friday

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

To fully implement the changes in the ICAI's Code of Ethics, amendments will also need to be made in the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pushing ahead with efforts to create homegrown big audit firms, ICAI plans to amend its Code of Ethics to provide more leeway for chartered accountants in terms of issuing advertisements and maintaining their own websites, among other activities.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the exposure draft on the many changes proposed to the Code of Ethics, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said at a briefing here on Friday.

The government has been pushing for building indigenous professional service giants, and free trade agreements with various countries also present expansion opportunities for Indian entities.

Currently, the Code does not permit networks to have their own websites.

 

In the proposed revisions to the Code, network firms will be allowed to have their own websites, a move that will also help these entities to promote their services.

Also Read

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda

ICAI keen to lead multidisciplinary practice firm initiative: Presidentpremium

CA, Chartered accountant, tax

Centre likely to ease advertising rules to help CAs, their firms to grow

Chartered Accountant

ICAI CA September results 2025 date: Exam scores expected in Nov 1st week

Financial Fraud

Govt looks to address gaps used to illegally transfer forex overseas

ICAI India

ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable out: Check dates, fees and more

Also, changes are planned that will help allow advertising by the chartered accountant firms.

To fully implement the changes in the ICAI's Code of Ethics, amendments will also need to be made in the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

Presently, the Act does not allow a chartered accountant to solicit professional work or advertise his professional attainments or services, and the exemption is that they are permitted to advertise through 'write-up' as per the institute's advertisement guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kerala High court

Barring hijab in school denies girls secular education: Kerala govt to HC

Piyush Pandey

'Live in the moment, forever': Remembering ad legend Piyush Pandey

Train, Indian Railway

Railways aims for cleaner trains with faster sanitation, tech adoption

Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey: The legendary genius for whom advertising was about magic

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Latest LIVE: EU regulations to impact its businesses, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : India News ICAI chartered accountants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon