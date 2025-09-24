Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable out: Check dates, fees and more

ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable out: Check dates, fees and more

The ICAI has released the CA exam timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Finals. The exams will be held for the Foundation from Jan 18 to 25 & for Intermediate & Final, from Jan 5 to 17, 2026

ICAI India

ICAI CA Exam Schedule January 2026 Released: Foundation, Inter & Final Dates Out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Dates OUT: The dates for the January 2026 ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Exams have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In January 2026, the exams will take place at the specified exam centre. 
 
The published schedule indicates that the ICAI CA Foundation Exam January 2026 would take place from Jan 18 to Jan 25, 2026. The dates of the 2026 ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Group 1 and Group 2 Exams are January 5–17.
 
On November 3, 2025, candidates who wish to apply for the ICAI A January 2026 exams can do so. Applications must be submitted by November 16, 2025, without incurring a late fee, and by November 19, 2025, with a late cost. 
 
 
According to the official announcement, there will be no exams on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in honour of the Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal holidays observed throughout India.

ICAI CA January 2026: Important dates

ICAI CA Commencement of Application: November 3, 2025

ICAI CA Deadline (without late fee): November 16, 2025
• ICAI CA Deadline (with late fee of Rs 600 / US $10): November 19, 2025
ICAI CA Correction window (city/medium changes): November 20 - 22, 2025.

ICAI CA 2025: How to apply online?

All applicants must apply online using the Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org and pay the exam cost online in order to sit for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations in January 2026. Forms will be available in accordance with the timetable posted on icai.org. Candidates need to enter their password and username at SRN@icai.org to get in.
 
To make an account on SSP, go to eservices.icai.org if you have not already. If your login information is lost, use the "Forgot Password" option. Students should make sure that all of their information is current in SSP, including their username, address, photo, signature, revalidation, and course registration/conversion.

ICAI CA January 2026 exam full timetable

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the CA exams in January 2026. 
 
1. CA Final exams Date
 
Group 1: January 5, 7, and 9, 2026.
Group 2: January 11, 13, and 16, 2026. 
 
2. CA Intermediate exams Date
 
Group 1: January 6, 8, and 10, 2026.
Group 2: January 12, 15, and 17, 2026. 
 
3. CA Foundation exams Date
 
Dates: January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026. 

ICAI CA January 2026 exam time

1. Foundation Papers 1 and 2: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours.
 
Foundation Paper 3 and 4: 2 PM to 4 PM
Duration: 2 Hours.
 
2. Intermediate all Papers: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours.
 
3. Final Paper 1 to 5: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours.
 
4. Final Paper 6: 2 PM to 6 PM
Duration: 4 Hours.
 
5. INTT-AT (International Taxation): 2 PM to 6 PM
Duration: 4 Hours.
 
6. IRM Technical Examination: 2 PM to 5 PM

ICAI CA January 2026 exam fee

1. Foundation Course
Indian Centres: ₹1,500.
 
2. Intermediate Course
Indian Centres: ₹1,500 (Single Group), ₹2700 (Both Groups).
 
3. Final Course
Indian Centres: ₹1800 (Single Group), ₹3300 (Both Groups)
 
4. Post-Qualification Courses: INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test) - ₹2,000; IRM Technical Examination - ₹2,000. 

ICAI CA 2025 Syllabus 

All subjects about taxation, auditing, and business law are covered in the CA 2025 Final Course syllabus, whereas the Intermediate Exam covers accounting, business legislation, auditing and assurance, cost accounting, taxation, and financial management. 
 
Specifically, candidates for the CA Foundation will be evaluated on their understanding of accounting, business and commercial regulations, statistics, mathematics, and logical reasoning. For study materials for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams, go to www.icai.org/post/study-material-nset.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

