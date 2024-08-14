Business Standard
IGIA becomes 1st Indian airport to get net zero carbon emission status

Initially, the airport targeted to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030, and the target has been achieved well ahead of schedule through various initiatives

Delhi airport, Airport

GMR Group-led DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Delhi airport has become the country's first airport to get the net zero carbon emission status under the Airport Council International's accreditation programme, DIAL said on Wednesday.
GMR Group-led DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.
Initially, the airport targeted to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030, and the target has been achieved well ahead of schedule through various initiatives, including the adoption of renewable energy, development of green airport infrastructures and promotion of electric vehicles, it said in a release.
DIAL said IGIA has become the first airport in India to successfully achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status under the Airport Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.
"With the attainment of Level 5 net zero emission accreditation in 2024, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to continual improvement and sustainability.
"As we face the challenges of climate change, we are committed to further reducing our carbon footprint and exploring sustainable aviation fuel options to address Scope 3 emissions," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

ACA programme provides a comprehensive framework for active carbon management at airports, encouraging best practices in carbon reduction and offering recognition for achievements. There are 5 levels of accreditation, and level 5 is the highest.
"By achieving level 5 certification, Delhi airport has demonstrated significant progress in reducing its scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 90 per cent. The remaining residual emissions have been addressed through approved offset removals, fulfilling the stringent requirements of the ACA programme," the release said.
ACI is a trade association of the world's airports.

Topics : Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi airport Carbon emissions

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

