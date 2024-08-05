Parsvnath CEO Sanjeev Jain arrested at IGI after high-speed 60 km chase

Sanjeev Jain, managing director and CEO of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, was apprehended by Delhi Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport following a 60-kilometre high-speed chase. Jain, a resident of the upscale DLF Phase 2 area in Gurugram, had been evading arrest after a non-bailable warrant was issued against the reality firm.

Who is Sanjeev Jain? Sanjeev Jain graduated in civil engineering from Bharti Vidyapeeth in Pune. He took on the role of managing director and chief executive of Parsvnath Developers in 2002. According to a report by NDTV, Jain has been with the realty firm for more than three decades.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations to 37 cities across 13 states in India. He has also been instrumental in handling various departments, including architecture, construction, and purchasing.

What were the charges against Sanjeev Jain?

Jain’s arrest comes in connection with a case filed by Rajat Babbar against Parsvnath Developers Pvt Ltd.

The Joint Registrar of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Delhi, had issued a non-bailable warrant against Jain for failing to appear in court as required. This was related to Execution Application No. 83 of 2022, stemming from consumer complaint number 2489 of 2017.

Besides the recent non-bailable warrant issued on July 18, 2024, Jain had four other non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant pending against him. These warrants were registered at Shahdara Police Station, further complicating his legal standing.

High-speed chase and the arrest

Sanjeev Jain was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police Special Task Force from Shahdara. The police received a tip-off that Jain was at his Gurugram residence, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. However, upon the police’s arrival at Jain’s residence, he had already fled towards the Delhi airport. The ensuing chase covered a significant distance of 60 km, ending at IGI Airport where he was finally apprehended.

Following his arrest, Jain was produced before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The police have indicated that further investigations are ongoing, and additional details will emerge as the case progresses.