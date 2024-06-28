Terminal-1 at Delhi airport closed as roof falls amid heavy rains

On Friday morning (June 28), heavy rains led to a tragic incident at Delhi Airport when part of the Terminal-1 roof collapsed onto vehicles, injuring six individuals.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily halted, and check-in counters were closed for safety reasons. The collapse, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., caused significant damage to multiple vehicles, including cabs. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) launched a search operation to ensure no one remained trapped in the wreckage.

The incident involved the collapse of the roof sheet and support beams, damaging cars parked in the pick-up and drop-off area at Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports.

"Around 5:30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot," a DFS official said.

Terminal-1 shutdown

Delhi airport released an official statement indicating that the heavy rainfall earlier that morning caused a portion of the old Departure forecourt canopy at Terminal 1 to collapse. The statement confirmed injuries and assured that emergency personnel were providing necessary assistance and medical aid. The airport expressed regret for the disruption and apologised for the inconvenience.

"There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement read.

Aviation minister responds

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, in a post on X, stated that he is personally overseeing the situation and that the injured have been transported to hospitals. He advised airlines to assist affected passengers and mentioned that rescue operations were ongoing.

Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR

For the second consecutive day, Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, which, while providing relief from the heat, caused waterlogging in various parts of the city. Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning led to significant disruptions in the National Capital Region, affecting areas such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Authorities remain on high alert, managing the situation and providing aid to residents. The weather department warned of continued rainfall and urged people to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas.

News agency ANI shared visuals showing inundated roads and long traffic jams in parts of Delhi, with one car seen submerged at the Minto Road bridge.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds for the next seven days in Delhi. They predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. On June 29, temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 36°C, with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 km/h.

[With inputs from agencies]