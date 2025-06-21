Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Delhi weather update: Relief to continue as thunderstorms and light rain expected to keep temperatures in check

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

he weather in Delhi over the next seven days is expected to remain largely cloudy (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and light to very light rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30–40 kmph, especially during the night. 
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 35–37 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 27–29 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi weather forecast for next 7 days

The weather in Delhi over the next seven days is expected to remain largely cloudy, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to light rainfall from June 20 to 23. The forecast includes gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms in the evening or night. While rainfall may vary in intensity, no heatwave conditions are expected throughout the week. Cloudy skies are also likely to persist on June 24 and 25.
 

Rain improves air quality in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. 

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 9 am on June 21, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. 
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Monsoon extends further; to progress northward in 2–3 days

The southwest monsoon has progressed further, covering additional areas, including parts of the North Arabian Sea, the rest of Gujarat, sections of Rajasthan, more areas of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining regions of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and parts of Bihar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
 
The IMD added that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining areas of the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan, the rest of Madhya Pradesh, additional parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and into some regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the next 2–3 days.
 

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

