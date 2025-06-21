Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

PM Modi urges world to embrace Yoga as a tool for peace, unity and balance, calling for 'Yoga for Humanity 2.0' amid rising global tensions and unrest

PM Narendra Modi described yoga not only as a tool for individual well-being but also as a shared path that connects people (File Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a renewed global movement—Yoga for Humanity 2.0—as a means to address rising unrest across the world. Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi said yoga offers the “pause button” that humanity urgently needs.
 
“In many parts of the world today, we are witnessing growing instability and conflict. In such times, yoga provides a direction of peace and harmony,” he said. “Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes a cornerstone of global policy.”
 
Highlighting the message of this year’s theme—Yoga for One Earth, One Health—the prime minister stressed that human health is intrinsically linked to the well-being of the environment. “Our health depends on the soil that grows our food, the rivers that quench our thirst, the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us,” he said. 
 

‘From me to we’: Yoga as a philosophy for unity

PM Narendra Modi described yoga not only as a tool for individual well-being but also as a shared path that connects people across cultures and communities. “Yoga is a great personal discipline, but it is also a philosophy that moves us from ‘Me to We’. It awakens our sense of interconnectedness and leads us towards oneness with the world,” he said.
 
Recalling the United Nations' adoption of June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, PM Modi noted that 175 countries had supported the proposal—a testament to yoga’s universal appeal. “Today, whether at the Sydney Opera House, atop Mount Everest, or across vast oceans, the world is echoing one message: yoga is for everyone.” 
 
He urged people across the globe to embrace the ancient practice not just as a form of exercise, but as a way to cultivate inner balance and a deeper connection to the world around them.

Andhra CM praises PM’s role in promoting yoga globally

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who joined PM Modi at the event, commended the Prime Minister for turning yoga into a global wellness movement. He said yoga was now celebrated in over 175 countries and urged for its inclusion in international sporting events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.
 
PM Modi also took a moment to congratulate the state leadership, including CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, for their efforts in promoting yoga through the state-led 'Yogandhra' initiative.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi International Yoga Day N Chandrababu Naidu yoga Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

