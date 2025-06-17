Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

An alert has also been issued for some other states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh

A light to moderate spell of rain, along with lightning and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, was forecast during the evening hours by the IMD | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Delhi is likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms along with strong winds in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday afternoon.
 
An alert has also been issued for neighbouring states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The agency has warned of hailstorm, thunderstorm at isolated areas with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 50–70 kmph over parts of Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and surrounding regions.
 
On Tuesday, a red warning for possible rain and lightning was issued for areas in northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast Delhi.
 

Today's weather forecast

 
Earlier today, residents in the national capital woke up to a pleasant morning after days of sweltering heat. A yellow alert remains in effect until June 19, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.
 
 
The IMD forecasted a light to moderate spell of rain, with lightning and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph in the evening. Gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are also likely, occasionally peaking at 60 kmph during evening or night hours. 

Delhi’s maximum temperature hovered between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 28 degrees Celsius.
 

Weekend storm left trail of disruption

 
A powerful thunderstorm swept through Delhi over last weekend, bringing light to moderate rainfall and strong winds. While the downpour provided much-needed relief, it also caused disruptions across the city.
 
Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, impacting traffic flow. A mobile tower collapsed in Safdarjung Enclave, trees were uprooted, and several areas experienced temporary power outages.
 
With another round of showers expected today, the IMD has advised people to stay indoors during severe weather and follow updates through official alerts.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

