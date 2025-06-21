Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire transit operation

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

The returnees were received at locations in Jammu and Srinagar by the government's transport department (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir government is fully prepared to help students returning from Iran reach their homes with a fleet of deluxe buses pressed into service to pick them up from their arrival points, an official said on Friday.

The responsibility for organising and overseeing the transit has been entrusted to minister Satish Sharma, he said.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire transit operation, he said.

The J-K administration facilitated the travel of the first batch of students from Iran arriving in India in super deluxe buses, the spokesperson said.

 

The returnees were received at locations in Jammu and Srinagar by the government's transport department, he said.

Super deluxe buses of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) have been stationed at the arrival points to receive them, he said.

Sharma said, "These students are our pride and future. It's our moral duty to ensure they feel welcomed, cared for and supported. As per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directions, we are arranging adequate transport facilities for them."  The minister added, "I have instructed the RTC to be on standby for any logistical support needed by our returning residents and students."  The spokesperson said the government is coordinating with the Resident Commission Office in Delhi, airport authorities and the local administration to perform the transit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

Modi, Narendra Modi, modi yoga

Free entry to 81 monuments as ASI hosts International Yoga Day events

Air India

Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

PremiumPraveen Kumar, managing director (MD), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC)

DFCC eyes 40% growth in cargo with same number of trains: MD Praveen Kumar

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government Israel Iran Conflict Indian students abroad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon