IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days

IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3-4 hours

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted light to moderate spells of rain in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours. IMD also predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Monday.

"Latest satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said on Monday.

IMD issued on Monday an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it is predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains of it.

"There is a possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand today. Chance of rain and thunder in the plains," IMD said.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and light rain in Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 70 km.

Meanwhile, Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi IMD Delhi weather

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

