IMD weather forecast: Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in many states

New weather conditions are set to progress in the upcoming weeks nationwide. The India meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent weather conditions mentioned moderate to light rains alongside breezy winds and thunderstorms to happen over Central India today.

In the Delhi area, IMD has anticipated mostly cloudy skies with a probability of exceptionally light or little rainfall. Hailstorms occurred at isolated spots of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. Breezy winds were likewise there in isolated areas of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Orange alert has been issued by the IMD for heavy snow and rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh for the next two days.

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall prediction

• The weather office has anticipated light to moderate rains over Vidarbha, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra during 11th-13th April.

• Isolated light to moderate rains alongside thunderstorms, and lightning has been anticipated over Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 11-13 April.

• Isolated light to moderate rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes are anticipated from April 11-15 in the southern part of Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

• Widespread rain with lightning and breezes has likewise been over Punjab and Haryana, Northwest Uttar Pradesh from 13-15th April while over Rajasthan from 11th-15th April.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Hailstorm alert

The weather department has predicted isolated hailstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on 13th April. Isolated hailstorms have likewise been anticipated over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh on 11th and 12th April.

IMD weather: Temperature alert

There is no remarkable change in maximum temperatures expected over Northwest India during the following 48 hours, with a slow fall by 3-5°C from there on. Likewise, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Central and East India during the following three days, followed by a gradual rise by 2-4°C over the subsequent three days.

Hot and humid weather is probably going to continue over Kerala and Mahe from today and will go on till 15th April. This weather condition will beat Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today.