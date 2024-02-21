Ladakh protests: Demands for statehood, inclusion in 6th Schedule amplify

Over the weekend, despite sub-zero temperatures, thousands rallied again in Leh, underlining their persistent demand for full statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh. Additionally, they emphasised the necessity of inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, aimed at safeguarding the region's land, culture, language, and environment.

Background

The genesis of Ladakh's discontent can be traced back to August 2019 when the government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. While the decision was met with jubilation in Leh, the predominantly Buddhist district, it sparked concerns in Kargil, where the majority of the population is Muslim.

At the heart of Ladakh's discontent lies the issue of governance and autonomy. With the creation of the Union territory of Ladakh, the region was deprived of its legislature, leaving it without the means to enact laws and govern itself effectively. Additionally, the loss of exclusive land and job rights, previously guaranteed under Article 370, fueled fears of demographic change and economic marginalisation among the locals.





The call for greater autonomy and protection of rights gained momentum in 2020 when various political, social, and religious groups in Ladakh coalesced under the banner of the People's Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. The demand for Sixth Schedule status, which provides constitutional safeguards and nominal autonomy to tribal areas, emerged as a rallying cry for Ladakh's residents, particularly in Leh.

Timeline of Protests

On February 3, 2024, both Leh and Kargil observed a complete shutdown in protest, demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh. Despite assurances of dialogue from the central government, the streets of Ladakh were flooded with demonstrators, signalling widespread anger and frustration. The call for shutdown came from the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, representing a diverse coalition of social, religious, political, and student organisations.

One of the key demands is granting tribal area status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. In Ladakh, over 97 per cent of the populace is categorised as Scheduled Tribes. This status seeks to provide similar protections to those given to tribal areas in the northeast.

Additionally, there are calls for establishing a Public Service Commission and an increase in parliamentary representation. The protests have gained attention due to the absence of gazetted jobs since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019 and the perceived reduction in political representation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed to discuss statehood and constitutional safeguards, leading Ladakh leaders to call off a hunger strike.

Since the downgrade to a Union territory, Ladakh has faced challenges in attracting investment and creating employment opportunities for its youth. The hollowing out of the autonomy of Ladakh's hill councils, established in the mid-1990s to address local governance needs, has further exacerbated tensions.

In 2020, a diverse coalition of political and social groups formed the "People's Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh," demanding the same special protections guaranteed to tribal communities in India.

Challenges faced

The Ladakh administration post-2019 has faced criticism for allegedly undermining the autonomy of the region's hill councils. Moreover, promises of employment opportunities have yet to materialise fully, exacerbating youth unemployment in the region.

Geopolitical and Political Context

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has encountered difficulties in managing Ladakh's complex dynamics, facing setbacks such as poll boycotts and reduced electoral margins. The People's Movement boycotted the 2020 Hill Council elections. Since then, multiple rounds of dialogue have occurred, culminating in the recent formation of a high-powered committee.

The initial official interaction between the central government and Ladakh's leadership occurred in December. Following this, on January 16, representatives from Kargil and Leh jointly submitted their demands to the Ministry of Home Affairs in writing.



However, there was no response from the ministry until the announcement of a shutdown on February 3.

Anticipating the likelihood of extensive protests in Ladakh, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared a second meeting between the government-appointed committee and Ladakh's leadership on February 19, a day before the proposed shutdown.

What happened in the meeting on February 19?

On Monday, the Centre concurred to thoroughly deliberate the requests for Ladakh's statehood, its incorporation into the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, and the establishment of a dedicated public service commission for the elevated region. This accord was reached during a meeting held in this regard between the High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh, led by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and a 14-member delegation representing the Apex Body of Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

"The meeting concluded to thoroughly deliberate on our primary demands: statehood for Ladakh, incorporation of Ladakh into the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, and the establishment of a dedicated public service commission for Ladakh on February 24," as per a joint press release issued by the ABL and KDA.

The two organisations representing Ladakh also temporarily suspended their plan to initiate a hunger strike from Tuesday "in light of this noteworthy development."