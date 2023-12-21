Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Weather update today: J&K, Himachal Pradesh to experience rain, snowfall

Isolated heavy rain including snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The temperature in J&K will drop to minus 4.4 degrees

Delhi weather, fog

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy rain including snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall over parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal.

North Punjab, North Haryana, and Uttarakhand are also likely to observe light rain on December 23, 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Kashmir Valley will experience freezing temperatures and the Union Territory has just entered the period of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', which brings on 40 days of very harsh winter.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature dropped to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, a decrease from the previous night's reading of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

Chilla-i-Kalan marks the 40 days of the most severe winter conditions in the region. This is characterised by a pervasive cold wave offering a significant drop in the temperatures. During this winter period, water bodies including Dal Lake, and water supply lines in different parts of the valley freeze. The likelihood of snowfall is the highest and most frequent during this period, particularly elevated areas where the snowfall is common.

The Chilla-i-Kalan will begin on December 21 and will extend till January 31, encompassing the peak of winter conditions in the region.

Fog Alert in North

The minimum temperature in most regions of Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh range from 4-8°C, IMD statement reads.

The release further adds that, “Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours during next 4 days."

The IMD department also informed that the minimum temperature in East Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar are in the range of 8-12 degrees Celsius. Dense fog in the isolated areas of Punjab during the morning hours and a cold wave is experienced in the isolated pockets of Punjab.

Light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department also expects light to moderate rain in isolated areas along with occasional thunderstorms and lightning in South Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Kerala on Thursday.

Also Read

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Eight killed, 26 injured in terror attack in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan

People protest against 'illegal detention' of leader by Pakistan in PoK

IMD Weather Update, 18 Oct: Delhi NCR experiences a dip in temperature

Govt app to allow live tracking of cargo across land, rail, sea & air

India-US ties on 'upward trajectory, warmer than before': PM Modi

HC sentences TN Minister Ponmudi to 3 yrs of simple imprisonment in DA case

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex's security after recent breach

INDIA bloc to hold protest march today over suspension of MPs from Parl


The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall alerts for Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu over the next six days.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir weather forecast weather Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon