Weather update today: J&K, Himachal Pradesh to experience rain, snowfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy rain including snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall over parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal.

North Punjab, North Haryana, and Uttarakhand are also likely to observe light rain on December 23, 2023.

The Kashmir Valley will experience freezing temperatures and the Union Territory has just entered the period of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', which brings on 40 days of very harsh winter.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature dropped to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, a decrease from the previous night's reading of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

Chilla-i-Kalan marks the 40 days of the most severe winter conditions in the region. This is characterised by a pervasive cold wave offering a significant drop in the temperatures. During this winter period, water bodies including Dal Lake, and water supply lines in different parts of the valley freeze. The likelihood of snowfall is the highest and most frequent during this period, particularly elevated areas where the snowfall is common.

The Chilla-i-Kalan will begin on December 21 and will extend till January 31, encompassing the peak of winter conditions in the region.

Fog Alert in North

The minimum temperature in most regions of Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh range from 4-8°C, IMD statement reads.

The release further adds that, “Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours during next 4 days."

The IMD department also informed that the minimum temperature in East Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar are in the range of 8-12 degrees Celsius. Dense fog in the isolated areas of Punjab during the morning hours and a cold wave is experienced in the isolated pockets of Punjab.

Light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department also expects light to moderate rain in isolated areas along with occasional thunderstorms and lightning in South Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Kerala on Thursday.

The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall alerts for Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu over the next six days.