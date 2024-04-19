IMD weather update today: Heatwave alert, rainfall forecast in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in six states and warned of rain activity in eight north Indian states throughout the following couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight regions in Maharashtra, specifically Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Beed in light of the heatwave conditions anticipated on Thursday.

What officials have to say about the weather update?

IMD Director Manorama Mohanty stated, “43.2 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Talcher...In 18 cities, more than 41 degrees Celsius has been recorded. In Bhubaneswar, the record stands at 41.7 degrees Celsius; in Cuttack, 41.5 degrees Celsius is recorded.”

She further added, "In the Coastal station, humidity varies from 40% to 80%. For the coming 5 days, we have issued a heat wave condition warning.”

IMD's bulletin further added, “A cyclonic circulation lies over north-east Bihar & adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and another over north-east Assam in lower tropospheric levels," predicting wet spell over north-eastern states.

IMD has warned of a severe heatwave over Odisha until April 19 and West Bengal until April 21. The press release mentioned by the IMD says that, “A fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and neighbourhoods in middle and upper tropospheric levels which is likely to affect Northwest India from 18th April.”

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Points to consider

• The IMD anticipated heatwave conditions in Jharkhand for the following three days and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry until April 19.

• Influenced by the prevailing weather office, light to moderate rains or snowfall alongside rainstorm lightning and breezes will influence the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh until April 21 and Uttarakhand until April 19.

• The weather office noted rain movement with thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until April 20, Uttar Pradesh until April 19, and Rajasthan until April 19. Heavy downpour is also anticipated in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19. Hailstorm activity is probably over Himachal Pradesh until April 19 and Uttarakhand on April 19.

• Light to moderate rains or snowfall with isolated rains, lightning and breezes has been anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till April 21.

• The state of Arunachal Pradesh will mark heavy rainfall till April 21; Assam and Meghalaya will mark the same weather patterns till April 21; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will mark heavy precipitation on April 18, 20 and 21.