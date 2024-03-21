Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMD weather forecasts: Heavy rain in many parts of India, details inside

IMD forecasts rainfall with lightning, and thunderstorms in a few areas. Heat wave conditions likely to be in Saurashtra, Kutch, and southwest Rajasthan

weather

People cover themselves with a plastic sheet during rain at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi | PTI photo

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated light to heavy rains with thunderstorms, lightning and hail storms in several parts of the states today. The weather office has likewise predicted scattered light rains/snowfall over the Western Himalayan areas during 21-24 March. 
According to IMD, light rains/snowfall has been anticipated during 21st-24th March over Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Furthermore, isolated heavy rains/snowfall has been anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh during 21st and 23rd March while on 21st March, isolated heavy rains have been anticipated over Assam and Meghalaya.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Today’s IMD Weather forecast: Rainfall in these states

As per the Meteorological Office, today there will be downpour in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Rainfall can likewise be witnessed in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today. 
As per the data given by the Meteorological Office, hailstorm will be there alongside heavy breezes will be visible in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. Heavy downpour and hailstorm can be expected in Chhattisgarh as well.
IMD has anticipated isolated light precipitation over Punjab on 21st, 22nd and 24th March and over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 24th March. Light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms has been anticipated over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 21st March.

IMD Weather 2024: Prediction in the capital of India, New Delhi 

As per the Meteorological Office, today the minimum temperature in New Delhi can be recorded at 13 degrees and the maximum temperature can be recorded at 33 degrees. Simultaneously, the sky will be clear in New Delhi today. 
Simultaneously, it might also remain partly cloudy in New Delhi today. But in the upcoming days, the maximum temperature in New Delhi might be recorded up to 34 degrees.

Weather forecasts 2024: Heat wave prediction

On 21st March, heat wave conditions are likely to be there in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and over southwest Rajasthan on 23rd and 24th March, IMD mentioned. 
Also, it added that the hot and humid weather conditions is likely going to affect Rayalaseema in the next four days; over Konkan, Kerala and Goa, and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in next two days.

Also Read

718 snow leopards found in India, more than 50% in Ladakh: MoEFCC Report

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

Weather forecast today: IMD predicts rain in these states, details inside

IMD weather update: Dense fog to persist over northwest India, check update

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival draws record tourists to China

Holi 2024: Here are the top snacks prepared at the Holi celebration

Suvendu files RTI over Kolkata building collapse that killed 9 people

Kejriwal moves plea in HC, seeks no coercive action in excise policy case

First-ever India pavilion inaugurated at Game Developers Conference in US

Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery after 'month-long headache': What we know


Topics : Climate Change IMD on rains IMD weather forecast IMD weather forecasts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon