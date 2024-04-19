Google Doodle marks start of first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Google, on Friday, released a new Doodle to mark the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. When clicked, it led the users to top stories on the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on April 19. The first phase will see voting in 102 out of 534 Lok Sabha seats, across 17 states and four Union Territories. According to a notification by the Election Commission of India, voting will commence at 7:00 am and conclude at 6:00 pm on April 19.

Over 16.63 crore voters, including 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, will cast their vote across 1.87 lakh polling stations across the country. The first phase will see voting taking place in 21 states and Union Territories. To mark the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, Google replaced the "Google" logo on its homepage with a new one that shows an uplifted index finger marked with ink.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 polls is being held on seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). There will be five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

Four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh — will pick new assemblies alongside this Lok Sabha elections.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26, Phase 3 for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25, and Phase 7 for June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.