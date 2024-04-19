LIVE: Delhi LG seeks report from DG prisons over 'non-provision' of insulin to CM Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed the Director General (DG) of Prisons to submit a 'factual and comprehensive' report into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not provided insulin in Tihar jail. The Delhi LG also assured that no laxity with regards to CM Kejriwal's health would be tolerated. "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him," the Raj Niwas said in a post on X.

The United States of America (US) vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a Palestinian bid to be granted full membership of the United Nations. The resolution got 12 votes in its favour, with Switzerland and the UK abstaining and the US casting its veto in the the 15-nation council. The resolution would have recommended to the 193-member UN General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership in the United Nations. In order to be adopted, the draft resolution requires at least nine Council members voting in its favour, with no vetoes by any of its five permanent members China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.



The Centre has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi as the next Chief of the Indian Navy. Tripathi will assume his new office on April 30. Prior to taking over as vice chief of the Naval Staff, Tripathi served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.