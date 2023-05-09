close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IME with Udyam Assist Certificate to be treated as micro units for PSL: RBI

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has launched the UAP to facilitate the formalisation of IMEs through the online generation of the Udyam Assist Certificate

Press Trust of India Mumbai
RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) with an Udyam Assist Certificate will be treated as micro-enterprises under MSME for the purposes of priority sector lending classification.

IMEs are those enterprises which are unable to get registered on the Udyam Registration Portal (URP) due to a lack of mandatory required documents, such as Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN).

As a result, such enterprises are unable to avail the benefits of government schemes or programmes.

Further, the government has clarified to the RBI that the turnover of enterprises exempted from filing returns under the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, is the sole criterion to be defined as IMEs for the purpose of UAP.

Hence, IMEs are those enterprises that are not covered in the Goods and Services Tax regime.

In a circular, the RBI said the government has specified that the certificate issued on the UAP to IMEs should be treated at par with Udyam Registration Certificate for the purpose of availing priority sector lending (PSL) benefits.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Bilkis Bano rape: SC defers hearing remission of convicts plea to July 11

Grene Robotics enhances anti-drone capabilities; buys deep-tech defence IP

Lessors approaches regulator DGCA to deregister three planes of SpiceJet

India Post to onboard ONDC; inks MoU with CAIT, Tripta Technologies

SC agrees to examine a plea against 'The Kerala Story' on May 15

An interface has been created between the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) and Udyam Registration Portal (URP) to enable the transition and migration of the IMEs from UAP to URP, once IMEs obtain the mandatorily required documents, the RBI said.

"IMEs with an Udyam Assist Certificate shall be treated as Micro Enterprises under MSME for the purposes of PSL classification," the circular said.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has launched the UAP to facilitate the formalisation of IMEs through the online generation of the Udyam Assist Certificate.

Registration on the platform is done with the assistance of designated agencies, which are RBI-regulated entities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Micro and small enterprises PSL Limited RBI

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP, Uttarakhand give tax-free status to 'The Kerala Story' as debate rages

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
5 min read

Our recovery is more than slippages: Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain

Shanti Lal Jain, MD& CEO, Indian Bank
4 min read

Birla Corporation's net profit down 23% to Rs 85 crore in March quarter

Birla group
2 min read
Premium

India's strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar begins operations

port
2 min read
Premium

Govt, industry meet to focus on trade margin rationalisation of drugs

drug, medicine, drugs, pharma, pharmaceutical
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Female cheetah 'Daksha' dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read
Premium

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

FMCG
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon