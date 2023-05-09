close

Grene Robotics enhances anti-drone capabilities; buys deep-tech defence IP

Grene Robotics went a step further, completing the acquisition of a command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISRT) platform from Apogee C4I LLP

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
In 2021, a small Hyderabad-based firm, Grene Robotics, introduced the Indrajaal™ -- which it billed as the world's only comprehensive, autonomous, anti-drone security system. Each Indrajaal system covers areas as large as 4,000 square kilometres (sq km).


On Tuesday, Grene Robotics went a step further, completing the acquisition of a command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISRT) platform from Apogee C4I LLP, a first-of-its-kind indigenous defence technology company.



Currently, many anti-drone systems are treated as if drones are the only low RCS threat in the tactical battle area. In fact, numerous systems qualify as low-RCS weapons, including loitering munitions, smart bombs, rocket showers, nano and micro drones, etc. 


However, existing air defence systems are not geared to address low-RCS threats. Grene Robotics believes that all low RCS threats should be grouped together and dealt with using a single system.



“Indrajaal is the world’s only anti-drone system that can defend against all classifications and all levels of autonomous drones. With the integration of Apogee’s advanced deep tech platform, we aim to bolster Indrajaal’s anti-drone capabilities further,” said Kiran Raju, Founder and CEO, Grene Robotics.


“We have funded all our operations ourselves over a period of several years. As far as innovation for defence excellence (iDEX) is concerned, we won an iDEX challenge three years ago. Next-generation threat identification was the problem statement we attempted under the airspace management segment,” said Raju.

With funding sources inadequate, Grene Robotics has continued looking for funds within its own resources for the last 14 years. As part of this, Grene Robotics has strategically acquired deep tech IP from Apogee C4I to enhance its drone and anti-drone defence program. 


This move is expected to significantly strengthen Grene Robotics’ capabilities in the defence sector. It will also lead to greater implementation on a national and international level, establishing Grene Robotics as a global leader in counter-drone security systems. 

“The combined capabilities of Grene Robotics and Apogee C4I will help set a new industry standard for anti-drone solutions, future-proofing protection against emerging low-RCS threats,” said Wing Commander MVN Sai (Retired), Director of Emerging Technologies, Grene Robotics.
According to Vamsi Vellanki, who handles finances for Grene Robotics, the global anti-drone market will reach US $12.6 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate of 27.65% from 2022 to 2030.

“Grene Robotics employs 70 people, at least 45 of whom have been with the company for 14 years. They have been investing in the company. A lot of money has been sunk in this process; more than $30 million has been spent,” says Raju.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

