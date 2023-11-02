close
In 2022, most accidents reported from 6pm-9pm, 20% of total mishaps: MoRTH

The six hours from midnight till 6 am saw the least number of accidents, the report said

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
A total of 94,009 road accidents were reported between 6 pm and 9 pm last year, accounting for over 20 per cent of the total mishaps in the country, according to a report by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The six hours from midnight till 6 am saw the least number of accidents, the report said.
"In 2022, the time interval between 18:00-21:00 hrs recorded maximum number (94,009) of road accidents, accounting for 20.4 per cent of the total accidents in the country... and this is in line with the pattern seen over the past five years," the report said.
A total of 4,61,312 road accidents were reported by states and Union Territories in 2022, claiming 1,68,491 lives and injuring 4,43,366 people.
According to the report, 79,639 road accidents were reported from 3 pm to 6 pm, constituting 17.3 per cent of the total mishaps.
Mizoram (85) recorded the highest accident severity, followed by Bihar (82.4) and Punjab (77.5) in 2022, as per the report.
Road accident severity measured by the number of persons killed per 100 accidents had slightly decreased to 36.5 in 2022 from 37.3 in 2021.
Despite marginal fluctuations, accident severity has been on the rise since 2000.
Sikkim (17) recorded the highest fatality rate, followed by Bihar (9) in 2022, the report said, adding that about half the states had a fatality rate above the national average of 5.2 in 2022.
Fatality rate is used to explain road accidents relative to vehicular population in the country. It is measured by the number of road accident fatalities per 10,000 vehicles.
As per the report, in the road user category, two-wheelers, with a share of 44.5 per cent, constitute the largest number of road accident deaths at 74,897, which was 7.9 per cent higher than in 2021.
Pedestrians are the next highest victims of road accidents with a share of 19.5 per cent in 2022, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Road Accidents Accident

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

