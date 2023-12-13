Sensex (0.05%)
Increased capacity at terminals, preparations in place for fog season: DIAL

The seating capacity at terminals and provisions have been made to "accommodate an additional 740 chairs for passengers as and when required in the terminals during the fog situation", it said

IGI Airport

IGI Airport (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
In efforts to address fog season-related challenges, Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has taken various steps, including increasing seating capacity at terminals and setting up temporary help desks, for passengers.
Also, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) will coordinate with CISF for easy exit of passengers from the terminal building in case of flight cancellations to minimise inconvenience, according to a release.
The seating capacity at terminals and provisions have been made to "accommodate an additional 740 chairs for passengers as and when required in the terminals during the fog situation", it said.
Currently, Terminal 1 (T1) has a seating capacity for 2,852 people while it is 2,236 at Terminal 2 (T2) and 13,600 at Terminal 3 (T3).
"Arrangements of meals for passengers, in the form of meal boxes or/and food coupons at the food outlets, have been made. DIAL has facilitated the development and operations of a well-coordinated process between F&B (Food & Beverage) outlets and airlines/GHAs (Ground Handling Agencies)," the release said.
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the fog season presents unique challenges for the airports and DIAL is fully prepared to ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for our passengers.
"We have invested in technology, infrastructure, and staff training to mitigate disruptions and provide real-time information to passengers. Our focus remains on enhancing passenger experience and ensuring the highest standards of safety and security during this period," he said.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,500 aircraft movements daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi airport

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

