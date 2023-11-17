Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

The passenger traffic at the Delhi airport between April and October this year was the highest ever as compared to the same period in previous years. At 41.7 million, it was 17 per cent higher than the traffic in the first seven months of 2023-24 (FY24), monthly traffic data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd released on Friday showed.

In October, the airport handled the highest monthly traffic yet in FY24 at 6.08 million. It was 11 per cent higher than in October 2022 and 5 per cent higher than in September this year. In FY23, the total passenger traffic at the Delhi airport stood at 65.3 million.

The airport, named Indira Gandhi International Airport, is operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). It is a consortium between the GMR Group, which controls a 64 per cent stake, followed by 26 per cent by the Airports Authority of India and 10 per cent by Fraport and Eraman Malaysia each.





Also Read: Domestic air traffic to rise 11% in Oct as leisure, biz travel increases The data also revealed that the aircraft movements at the Delhi airport rose 5 per cent in the first seven months of 2023 to 248,348 as compared to last year. In October, it was up 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 36,643.

The Hyderabad airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which is also run majorly by the GMR Group, also recorded the highest ever year-to-date passenger traffic. As of October 31, the total passenger traffic at the airport stood at 14.2 million, 23 per cent higher than last year.

The Hyderabad airport also handled the highest monthly traffic of FY24 at 2.1 million in October. It was 14 per cent higher than October 2022. Moreover, it was 6 per cent more than the passenger traffic in September.

The GMR Group also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa. At that airport, the total passenger traffic in October was 339,395, 4 per cent higher than in September.

Also Read: Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 12.6 mn in Oct: Official data The GMR Group is now developing the Visakhapatnam International Airport, Andhra Pradesh. Recently, it raised Rs 3,200 crore for the task. The project cost has been estimated at over Rs 4,700 crore.

Last month, GMR Airports Infrastarture Ltd reported that its consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 190 crore in the July-September quarter as compared to a net loss of Rs 197 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The total passenger traffic increased by 25 per cent (YoY) to 26.5 million in the July-September period.