Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: India is indebted to freedom fighters, says PM Modi

78th Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people of the country on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. Later in the day, the prime minister will attend the celebrations at the historic Red Fort where he will deliver his 11th Independence Day address.
"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi. The Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics, students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission, workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches of the gram panchayats are among the 6,000 special guests invited to the 78th Independence Day celebrations here.
Search engine giant Google on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a special doodle themed on traditional doors. In the digital artwork, the letters 'G', 'O', 'O', 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the company's name are depicted on each door carrying a distinct ornate design.Google India also shared a note on the doodle on its website. "Today's Doodle, illustrated by Vrinda Zaveri, celebrates Independence Day in India! On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom from colonial rule," the internet giant said in the note. The people of India strongly desired "self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights". Led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence movement was made possible through civil disobedience. The perseverance and sacrifices of the country's freedom fighters paid off, it said.
On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said, "Viksit Bharat 2047’ is more than just a phrase for a speech; it represents a significant commitment and effort. We are actively working towards this vision and have sought input from citizens to shape it. The dreams and aspirations of every individual—whether young or old, urban or rural, including farmers and Dalits—have been integrated into this vision.'
“Natural disasters have heightened our concern over the last few years. I express my sympathies to affected families,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity. Out nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis,” PM Modi added.
"Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them," PM Modi said, expressing the nation’s deep gratitude for their contributions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. PM Modi also paid condolences to the families who lost their members in the recent national disasters.
PM Modi has begun addressing the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the country's 78th Independence Day. From Rajghat, PM Modi will reach Red Fort and hoist the tricolour on the iconic Red Fort and give his customary address to the the nation.
