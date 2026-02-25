Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India can be developed only if all get equal chance to progress: Prez Murmu

India can be developed only if all get equal chance to progress: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu was speaking after launching the 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' campaign, organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur

"We have to discard negativity and embrace positivity," the President said. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India can be called developed in true sense only if everyone gets an equal opportunity to progress, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

She was speaking after launching the 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' campaign, organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.

"We have to discard negativity and embrace positivity," the President said.

She described Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an inspirational figure, who fought for justice and freedom.

The campaign aims to promote trust, harmony, unity, and respect for human values across Maharashtra.

The Brahma Kumaris have outlined eight guiding principles for the initiative, including building an addiction-free society, encouraging sustainable lifestyles, ensuring cleanliness, strengthening civic responsibility, fostering readiness for humanitarian service, promoting value-based education, advocating a disciplined and pure life through yoga, and working towards a green and sustainable Maharashtra.

 

Governor Acharya Devvrat, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and senior Brahma Kumaris functionaries were present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

