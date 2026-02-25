Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 37 accused for lack of evidence

Press Trust of India Muzaffarnagar(UP)
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

A court here has acquitted 37 accused in the 2013 communal riots case related to the killing of eight people, citing lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotiya on Tuesday acquitted 37 accused, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Government counsel Narendra Sharma said that a complaint was lodged by one Imran against 110 people, alleging that on September 8, 2013, a mob armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked houses belonging to members of the minority community in Kutba village.

The complainant had also alleged that several houses were set on fire and properties looted during the incident.

 

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced in the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

