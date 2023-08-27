Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

India capable of launching more interplanetary missions, says Isro chairman

Somnath reached the Kerala capital for the first time after the historic success of the moon mission

Isro chief S Somanath

Isro chief S Somanath (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Isro Chairman S Somanath on Saturday said India is capable of launching more interplanetary missions and the objective of the space agency is the overall progress of the country through the expansion of the space sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long-term vision about the country's space sector and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all ready to implement it, he told reporters at the international airport here Saturday night.
Somnath reached the Kerala capital for the first time after the historic success of the moon mission.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, to pay tribute to the Isro scientists.
"As far as we are concerned, not just the soft landing, but the entire aspects of the Chandrayaan-3 were 100 per cent successful. The entire country is proud of it and extending support to us," he said.
An elated Somnath said he and his colleagues were happy and proud to be part of the great achievement of the Isro and requested people to continue their support in their future endeavours.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

Here is how international media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 success

Aditya-L1 mission to be launched in 1st of week Sept: Isro chief S Somanath

Kharge releases 12-point SC/ST declaration for Telangana Assembly election

India an incredible host, made us feel like it's one family: Argentina Amb

Ajit holds show of strength in Sharad Pawar's bastion after split in NCP

Cooperative movement brought economic revival in rural India: Om Birla

"We are capable to travel more to moon, mars or venus...But, we have to enhance our confidence for that...besides that there should be more investment as well," he said.
Our space sector should be expanded further contributing to the overall progress of the country and that is the objective of Isro, he said.
Asked about Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, Somnath said the satellite is ready and reached Sriharikota.
The launch is expected in the first week of September and the final date would be announced in two days, he said.
"After the launch, it will take 125 days from the earth to reach Lagrange point 1 (L1). We have to wait till then," Somnath said.
He further said that both the rover and the lander of the Chandrayaan-3 have taken pictures.
The chairman said the Isro team was waiting for more quality images in the coming days and as of now they were concentrating more on scientific studies and research about moon.
India on Wednesday scripted history as Isro's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite.
Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as "Shiv Shakti Point" and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".
Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as National Space Day', Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 moon mission moon

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon