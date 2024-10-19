Business Standard
Home / India News / India eyes $87 bn investment in petrochemicals over next decade: Puri

India eyes $87 bn investment in petrochemicals over next decade: Puri

Indian state-run and private oil companies such as Nayara Energy and Haldia Petrochemicals have already announced plans to boost production

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaks during a session at the CII Bioenergy Summit 2024, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is expected to receive investments worth $87 billion in the next decade to meet the nation's rising demand for petrochemicals, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

"As more citizens enter the middle class, the demand for a diverse range of products, many of which are derived from petrochemicals, is set to rise significantly," Puri said at the India Chem 2024 event in Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said India's per capita petrochemical consumption is far below developed nations, which offers opportunities of higher investment in the sector.

India consumes 25 to 30 million metric tons of petrochemical products annually, and the chemical and petrochemicals sector, currently valued at $220 billion, is expected to grow to $300 billion by 2025, Puri said.

 

India, China and the Middle East have been developing domestic petrochemical production to provide tailwinds to decades of oil refining, even as the world looks to switch to cleaner energy sources.

Indian state-run and private oil companies such as Nayara Energy and Haldia Petrochemicals have already announced plans to boost production.

More From This Section

Air India

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Pollution, Factory

Road side dust, vehicular pollution reasons for pollution: Environmentalist

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN state anthem row: Free yourself from divisive forces, CM Stalin to Guv

flight

Bomb threats hit Indian flights hard: The real cost of these hoax calls

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai Police suspends constable present on guard

Puri said companies like Haldia, ONGC and BPCL have committed investments of $45 billion and an additional $100 billion is projected to meet rising demand and align the country's transition to a lower-carbon future.

He did not specify a timeline for the projected investment.

India's petrochemicals production is projected to increase from 29.62 million tons to 46 million tons by 2030, he said.

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

India to award leases to top up strategic oil reserves amid Gulf tensions

India and Brazil have taken up the delay in setting up the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) headquarters and establishing a charter, and agreed to establish both by the end of the current year, sources said.

India, Brazil eye year-end date for finalising GBA headquarters, charter

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Venezuelan crude flows to public sector refiners via third parties

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels

Govt slashes windfall tax on petroleum crude to nil effective Sep 18

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

Petroleum product exports shrink 14% in August as global demand cools

Topics : Petroleum sector Hardeep Puri

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon