Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Petroleum product exports shrink 14% in August as global demand cools

Petroleum product exports shrink 14% in August as global demand cools

Exports in this category have decreased by nearly 3 per cent to 18.1 mt in the first five months of 2024-25, largely due to sluggish diesel exports

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The continuing decline in the export of refined petroleum products widened in August to 5 million tonnes (mt), according to the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Exports in this category have decreased by nearly 3 per cent to 18.1 mt in the first five months of 2024-25, largely due to sluggish diesel exports.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Imports of crude oil increased by 6.4 per cent in August, rising to 19.9 mt from 18.7 mt in August 2023, indicating no supply-side shortages.

Conversely, the consumption of petroleum products fell by 2.65 per cent in the latest month to 18.3 mt, suggesting that inventories were not diverted to the domestic market. Sales of diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, fell by 2.5 per cent to 6.5 mt in August.
 
As a result, sagging exports are attributed to a loss of demand in European markets, according to industry insiders.

Last week, benchmark Brent crude futures prices fell to a 33-month low of $69 per barrel due to weak demand and concerns about oversupply.

More From This Section

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes, says Mandaviya

The Economic Survey on Monday cautioned that growing exports will be a “stiffer challenge than before” due to the risks of geopolitical tensions, rise in protectionism, higher trade cost because of the Red Sea crisis, and commodity price volatility.

India's exports contract 9.3% in Aug to $34.7 bn amid weak global demand

trade, Port, Container

Experts cite logistical, Red Sea crisis as issues impacting India's exports

PremiumCement

Cement makers may end H1FY25 with higher raw material costs, weak pricing

trade, Port, Container

India, UK may hold next round of talks on proposed trade agreement in Oct


Despite ongoing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries bloc, supplies have continued to rise. Last week, the International Energy Agency reported that global oil supply increased by 80,000 barrels per day (b/d) to 103.5 million b/d in August, with outages caused by political disputes in Libya and maintenance in Norway and Kazakhstan offset by higher flows from Guyana, Brazil, and elsewhere.

Also Read

Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said the recent fall in global crude prices has necessitated the review of the windfall tax

Engaged with FinMin over review of windfall tax: Petroleum Secretary

Premiumnatural gas

Amended PNGRB Act to give legal teeth to petroleum sector regulators

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels

Excise duty collections from petroleum sector decline 4.8% in FY24

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn

Govt tables Bill in Lok Sabha to delink petroleum operations from mining

maruti suzuki arena

Need framework promoting clean tech that replaces ICE cars: MSI Chairman

Topics : Petroleum sector Petroleum Crude Oil Oil demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon