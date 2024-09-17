Petroleum product exports shrink 14% in August as global demand cools

The continuing decline in the export of refined petroleum products widened in August to 5 million tonnes (mt), according to the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Exports in this category have decreased by nearly 3 per cent to 18.1 mt in the first five months of 2024-25, largely due to sluggish diesel exports.

Imports of crude oil increased by 6.4 per cent in August, rising to 19.9 mt from 18.7 mt in August 2023, indicating no supply-side shortages.

Conversely, the consumption of petroleum products fell by 2.65 per cent in the latest month to 18.3 mt, suggesting that inventories were not diverted to the domestic market. Sales of diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, fell by 2.5 per cent to 6.5 mt in August.