Ask Khargeji: Rahul Gandhi declines to answer political questions
Business Standard

BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Ahead of multiple Assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-led state govts are embarking on publicity campaigns for no-cost foodgrain through PDS

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Special banners and posters have been put up outside every ration shop and on vehicles carrying foodgrain to ensure that the message of free foodgrain is carried out effectively FILEâ€ˆPHOTO

With several state elections lined up over the next few months, followed by the general elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make the recent announcement of free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) one of its calling cards to woo the electorate.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:24 IST

