close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New Parliament building: PM Modi attends 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony

Catch updates on the new Parliament building inauguration here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament

Photo: PIB

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building on Sunday amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Draupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours. The new building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. 
Earlier on Saturday, PM met Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol' to him on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. After meeting the Adheenams, PM Modi said that he felt very blessed to welcome the priests at his residence.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi installed the sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.

Post installation of the Sengol, PM Modi received blessings from seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after the installation of the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building in Delhi. Adheenams are ancient Saivite maths. There were originally 19 of them all over Tamilnadu. They are devoted to Lord Siva.

PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attended a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Apple HomePod 2nd Gen speaker brings spatial audio, Matter support and more

100 students fall sick after snake found in mid-day meal in Bihar's Araria

Beautifully expressed: PM Modi after SRK congratulates on new Parliament

Wrote to Centre for FBI's assistance in minister's murder case: Odisha govt

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building today

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja


In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.
Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.
Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament Om Birla New Delhi President of India

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

Latest News

View More

11 people dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

Avalanche
2 min read

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building today

Parliament
8 min read

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

Parliament
2 min read

Puducherry will establish IT park to create jobs: CM at NITI Aayog meet

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy
3 min read

Heavy rains, strong winds in north, east India bring respite from heat

A woman wades through a waterlogged road following incessant monsoon rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Most Popular

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building today

Parliament
8 min read

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

Parliament
2 min read

India is all set to be 4th largest global economy within 2 years: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
4 min read

PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building

Parliament
2 min read

Indian maths, science teachers in demand in England: UK Media report

Innoavtion, maths, technology, digital, online, startups, ideas, research & development, R&D
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon