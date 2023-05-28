New Parliament building: PM Modi attends 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony

Earlier on Saturday, PM met Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol' to him on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. After meeting the Adheenams, PM Modi said that he felt very blessed to welcome the priests at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building on Sunday amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Draupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours. The new building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology.