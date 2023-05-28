New Parliament building: PM Modi attends 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building on Sunday amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Draupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours. The new building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
Earlier on Saturday, PM met Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol' to him on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. After meeting the Adheenams, PM Modi said that he felt very blessed to welcome the priests at his residence.
At the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi installed the sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.
Post installation of the Sengol, PM Modi received blessings from seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after the installation of the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building in Delhi. Adheenams are ancient Saivite maths. There were originally 19 of them all over Tamilnadu. They are devoted to Lord Siva.
PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attended a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building.
The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.
In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.
Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.