Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, Greece looking at expanding economic engagement: Greek PM Mitsotakis

It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years

Mitsotakis, Narendra Modi

Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The strategic partnership between India and Greece is of "particular" importance and further expansion of their overall ties with a focus on economic engagement is being explored, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.
Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.
"For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics including on strategic partnership, and fostering our economic engagement," he told reporters.
Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Greek prime minister.
"Delighted to call on Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece today. Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership," Jaishankar posted on 'X'.
The Greek prime minister began his India visit this morning by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
India-Greece relations were elevated to a 'strategic partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece in August last year.
PM Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital this evening.
"Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece," the Ministry of External Affairs said last week.

Also Read

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit India next week for two days

PM Modi lands in Greece for first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

India, Greece elevate ties to level of strategic partnership: PM Modi

PM Modi lands in Greece amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Modi, Modi'

IIT Madras records 92% jump in Indian patents granted during 2023

Withdraw JCB machines, else action to be taken: Haryana Police to owners

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan removed as Mumbai Youth Congress President

Shashi Tharoor awarded top French honour for deepening India-France ties

CBI's plea to stop broadcast of Netflix series on Indrani Mukerjea rejected

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Greece bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon