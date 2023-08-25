Confirmation

PM Modi lands in Greece amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Modi, Modi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the Hotel Grande Bretagne with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' 'Modi, Modi'

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the Hotel Grande Bretagne with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' 'Modi, Modi.'
After landing at the Athens International Airport, PM Modi reached his hotel, where he would be staying for his day long visit and met the Indian diaspora who were eagerly waiting for his arrival.
Outside the hotel, the Indian diaspora were ween waiving the tricolour and some of them were also beating drums to mark PM Modi's visit, the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit the country.
The Indian community expressed their joy upon PM Modei's arrival in Athens, Greece. One of the Indian diaspora members said, "I am very happy that PM Modi is here. After 40 years, the PM came. last time, then-PM Indira Gandhi arrived in Greece. Narendra Modi has been the PM for the last 9 years and he made a good name for India in the world. I am very proud that PM Modi came."
Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kumar, a Businessman, staying in Greece for the past 26 years, said, "It was a great moment for us that PM Modi arrived in Athens. it gives us great pleasure. In the Greek community, we have a good name the 'Indians', always we have a good name. We are feeling very good. People love him."
At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with children and their parents. A little girl offered PM Modi a Greek headdress and she also brieflt interacted with him showing him a painting she had prepared. The young girl also took a selfie with the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, the PM arrived in Athens and was welcomed by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. PM Modi was also greeted with a ceremonial reception. His visit to Athens came after the Johannesburg's visit, where he was attending the BRICS summit.
"Landed in Athens. Looking forward to a productive Greece visit aimed at deepening India-Greece friendship. I will be holding talks with @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis and also interacting with the Indian community," PM Modi said on his micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just arrived here from Johannesburg after attending the 15th BRICS summit," Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi also posted a video on X.
Bagchi said, "A packed day of engagement lies ahead in Athens. He will little later lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Thereafter, he will meet the president of Greece and then hold talks with the Prime Minister of Greece."
"He will also meet with business leaders from both sides. Before departing, he will have an interaction with the community who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayan mission," he said.
A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit. The Prime Minister would also interact with the Indian diaspora in Greece.
Previous high-level exchanges between the two countries have also included a visit by former Presidents of India, late APJ Abdul Kalam and former President Ram Nath Kovind in June 2018.
The Greek President had also paid a state visit to India in 1998, and the then Greek Prime Minister had visited India in 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi India-Greece Greece European Union

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

