PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday for talks with the European country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties

Greece

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Athens
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday for talks with the European country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.
Modi arrived here in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.
Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
"I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," Modi had said.
The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.
India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Greece Greece European Union

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

