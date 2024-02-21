Sensex (    %)
                        
Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan removed as Mumbai Youth Congress President

Congress has appointed Akhilesh Yadav to be the new President of Mumbai Youth Congress in place of Zeeshan Siddique days after his father joined the NCP

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique (Photo: Facebook/Zeeshan Siddique)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has been removed from his position as Mumbai Youth Congress President, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This comes days after Baba Siddique ended his 48-year association with the Congress and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP faction earlier this month.

In place of Siddique, Congress has appointed Akhilesh Yadav to be the new President of Mumbai Youth Congress.
Baba Siddique officially moved to the NCP on February 13 after reportedly being invited to join the party by NCP leader Praful Patel. He received a warm welcome from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who presented him with a garland adorned with the party's 'clock' symbol.

"After 48 years of significant journey with the Indian National Congress Party, today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect," Baba Siddiqui announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

After joining the Ajit Pawar's NCP, which the Election Commission recently ruled as the 'real NCP', Siddique stated, "Wherever I am, I will remain loyal to that party. Now, I have come to NCP, and here too, I will stay with loyalty."

Siddique has a long history of political involvement, having served as an MLA for three consecutive terms from 1999 to 2009 and held ministerial positions in Maharashtra. His departure from the Congress adds to the string of leaders exiting the party, including former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and senior leader Milind Deora earlier this year.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, who represents the Vandre (East) assembly seat of Mumbai as a Congress MLA, is rumoured to follow in his father's footsteps and leave the party.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

