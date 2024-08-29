Business Standard
Home / India News / India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

The projects to install a hybrid renewable energy system in the Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu islands are being implemented under Indian grant assistance

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag

It said the project is aimed at addressing the energy needs of the people of the three islands that are not connected to the national grid | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Thursday handed over the first payment for the hybrid power projects on three Sri Lankan islands off northern Jaffna that are being implemented under Indian grant assistance of $11 million.
The projects to install a hybrid renewable energy system in the Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu islands are being implemented under Indian grant assistance.
"HC @santjha handed over 1st payment for Hybrid Power Projects in Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu islands to Secretary, Ministry of Power and Energy, Dr Sulakshana Jayawardena and Chairman, Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA)," the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.
It said the project is aimed at addressing the energy needs of the people of the three islands that are not connected to the national grid.
The three islets are located close to Tamil Nadu.
The Memorandum of Understanding for the project was signed in 2022. It replaced the Chinese venture initially awarded the contract following objections raised by India.

Topics : India-Sri Lanka sri lanka Power Project

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

