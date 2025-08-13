Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India has been recalcitrant in trade talks: US Treasury Secy Bessent

India has been recalcitrant in trade talks: US Treasury Secy Bessent

Bessent said he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with the United States.

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October. 

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said, adding " I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries."

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Traffic advisory in Delhi on Aug 13 for Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Dog

Datanomics: 3 in 10 stray dog-bite cases from the Southern regionpremium

Public opinion widely divided over Supreme Court's order on stray dogs

Public opinion widely divided over Supreme Court's order on stray dogs

Supreme Court, SC

SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against Wire's Varadarajan

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

SC grants interim relief to Delhi owners of end-of-life petrol, diesel cars

Topics : US India relations Trade talks Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon