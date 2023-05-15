close

India has cleared first grant for international film: MoS I&B L Murugran

He said the government was looking forward to utilising the platform of the Cannes Film Festival for interactions with like-minded film commissions of other countries also

Ahead of his visit to the Cannes Film Festival, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Monday said India has cleared its first incentive grant for an international film and more such projects are in the pipeline.

Murugan is leading the Indian delegation to the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where the Indian Pavilion has been designed using themes from the 'Saraswati Yantra' -- the abstract representation of Goddess Saraswati, keeper of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning.

"India will participate in the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (One Earth, One Family, One Future), showcasing our rich culture under the powerful creative economy," he said.

He said the government's initiatives for promoting ease of doing business have attracted a number of international film projects to India, which now has co-production treaties with 16 countries and negotiations were at an advanced stage with 20 other nations.

"I am happy to announce that the first film shooting incentive grant has been cleared recently for the film 'The Inheritance', an international project from the US, and more projects are in the pipeline," Murugan said.

He said the government was looking forward to utilising the platform of the Cannes Film Festival for interactions with like-minded film commissions of other countries also.

"The Indian Pavilion will act as a hub for Indian filmmakers to come together and interact with each other and with other global filmmakers," Murugan said, adding that there will be a session on showcasing India as a complete filming destination.

"Engagement with global film commissions will foster filming in India. It will not only give impetus to the growth of our film sector but also has the potential to enormously boost tourism in the country," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

