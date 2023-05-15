close

Smriti Irani asks Credai to promote 1st generation female developers

The minister asked CREDAI to promote and enable youngsters, including young women, to become first generation real estate developers

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday asked realtors' body CREDAI to promote first-generation female real estate developers.

Adddressing CREDAI Women and Youth Leadership Summit here, Irani also told builders to focus on affordability of real estate projects without compromising on the construction quality.

"How many female developers you know of CREDAI or non-CREDAI. What are you doing as CREDAI to get more and more women developers into business who are first generation business leaders?" she sought to know from newly elected CREDAI-National President Boman Irani.

"If you can in your tenure give the nation 100 new female developers....then you have a successful tenure," she told Boman Irani, who has been elected as CREDAI President for 2023-25 period.

The minister asked CREDAI to promote and enable youngsters, including young women, to become first generation real estate developers.

Speaking at the event, CREDAI President Boman Irani, shared organization's vision for growth.

The association will focus on green development and will become carbon neutral by 2050, he said.

CREDAI would also promote reform, transparency, women empowerment and Housing for All, the president said.

The association's women's wing would identify and provide support to 10,000 students from construction worker families who are aspiring to enter the sector to pursue studies in engineering, architecture, and other related streams.

Besides this, the Women's wing will also work on improving facilities at construction sites for the children of labour through basic education, creche facilities, health check-ups etc.

The new team for CREDAI Women's Wing for 2023-25, include Rupa Shah, Convenor, CREDAI Women's Wing, and Sarah Jacob, Secretary, CREDAI Women's Wing and Sapna Rathi, Jont Secretary, CREDAI Women's Wing.

For CREDAI Youth Wing, Nithish Reddy has been announced as the Convenor, while Binitha Dalal has been appointed as the Co-convenor and Nilesh Vora as Secretary.

Gaurav Thakkar from Nashik has been designated as the Chairman for both Youth and Women's wing of CREDAI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

