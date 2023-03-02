JUST IN
Market regulator Sebi suspends small town-linked incentive for MFs
T-bill yields continue to surge, at the same level as 10-year bond
Sebi names actor Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti in pump-and-dump ops
Stock of this SME company has zoomed over 100% in one month
Lumax Auto extends fall to 3rd day, slips 5% despite issuing clarification
Manipulation via Youtube: Sebi penalises Arshad Warsi, wife, 29 others
Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition
Sebi passes interim orders against entities for stock manipulation via YT
Is Nifty Bank forming a short-term bottom and ready to breakout over 42K?
Macrotech Developers surges 6% on heavy volumes; stock up 26% in 4 days
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
T-bill yields continue to surge, at the same level as 10-year bond
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Market regulator Sebi suspends small town-linked incentive for MFs

The B30 incentive allows MFs to charge up to 30 basis points over and above the expense ratio if a certain portion of their assets is from B30 regions

Topics
SEBI | MFs

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Sebi

Mutual funds (MFs) can no longer charge extra expenses in lieu of bringing assets from beyond the top 30 cities (B30). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has suspended the incentive until asset management companies (AMCs) put a stop to the misuse of the mechanism — both by asset management companies (AMCs) and MF distributors.

“It is desirable to keep the B30 incentive structure in abeyance until AMCs place effective controls to address the concerns,” Sebi said in a letter to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The regulator added that either the incentive structure will be restored with necessary safeguards or a new mechanism will be brought in to incentivise bringing inflows from first-time investors rather than the location-based model being followed right now.

The B30 incentive allows MFs to charge up to 30 basis points over and above the expense ratio if a certain portion of their assets is from B30 regions. MFs pass this incentive on to distributors bringing assets from smaller towns and villages.

The concerns shared by Sebi are the splitting of transactions and churning of investments by distributors, variance in the calculation of B30 incentives among AMCs, and inclusion of switch transactions while calculating the incentives, among others.

Last week, Business Standard reported that Sebi is planning to do away with the incentive over misuse of the framework by distributors to generate higher income. Since the B30 incentive is paid only in the first year of investment, certain distributors allegedly resort to shifting investor money from one fund to another every year to continue receiving the incentive.

The splitting of transactions is a practice that sees MF distributors invest clients’ money in tranches rather than in one go to earn incentives even on transactions exceeding the Rs 2 lakh limit.

“Sebi’s algorithms identified that during 2019-2022, 5,987 purchase transactions from B30 regions for 1,049 investors amounting to Rs 91.71 crore were split and based on which B30 incentives were determined, despite AMCs confirming that processes and systems for identification of splitting of transactions are in place. No action was taken by AMCs against those responsible for the misuse,” observed Sebi.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 21:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.