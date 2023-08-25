Confirmation

India is emerging as driving force in S Asia's maritime history: Sonowal

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, GMIS 2023 fosters growth and business while staunchly supporting the government's vision, he added

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that India is emerging as the "driving force" crafting the next chapter in South Asia's maritime history.
The minister was addressing the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 roadshow in Goa through video link. "India is emerging as the driving force crafting the next chapter in South Asia's maritime history....This roadshow represents the strength of our cultural ties and joint determination to make a substantial regional influence, he said. Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik was also present on the occasion. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, GMIS 2023 fosters growth and business while staunchly supporting the government's vision, he added. Union minister Naik said that due to collaborative efforts, the Indian maritime landscape has undergone a transformative evolution.
GMIS 2023 celebrates the convergence of technology, heightened infrastructure, enhanced efficiency and a nurturing business ecosystem, he said. As we convene the world's maritime leaders, policymakers, investors, and influencers, this summit stands as a focal point for industry expansion, Naik added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sonowal Maritime South Asia

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

