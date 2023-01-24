TMS Ep353: Apple avoids layoff, El Nino, T+1 settlement cycle, influencers

-
Big tech is bracing for dismal profits and a looming recession. Not surprisingly, tech majors of the world, like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon, have resorted to mass layoffs over the past few months. But US smartphone giant Apple has remained conspicuously out of the messy layoffs. How has Apple managed to do so?
Riding on the tide of layoff, tech majors have been downsizing their workforce in response to immediate losses as well as preparing for a long-term recession. Meanwhile, India is also preparing to face the havoc of El Niño, which is synonymous with the weak monsoon in India.
Business Standard has recently reported that rain patterns in India are also expected to get altered with the return of El Niño in 2023. This, in turn, will severely affect rainfall in the country and by extension, the Indian economy. What will be El Nino’s impact? What can India do to mitigate the adversity?
Let’s turn to the markets now. The transition to a shorter T+1 settlement cycle will enter its final and most crucial leg this week. About 200-odd stocks — representing large-caps— will be settled on a next-day basis, beginning January 27.
Experts say, the final leg will be the litmus test for the cycle, as these stocks have a bulk of FPI investments. But, are the FPIs prepared for it? Which FPIs may be worse off with this transition?
Meanwhile, the Centre has released guidelines for social media influencers in India. They will be legally responsible for giving complete information about the product or the service that they are promoting and the benefits they are receiving in return.
Non-compliance may lead to prosecution. But what actually is an influencer? In this episode of the podcast, we look at what they do and how companies use them to promote their brands.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 08:00 IST
