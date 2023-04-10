close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

7 killed, 37 injured after tree falls on shed in Akola temple; probe on

Five men and two women were killed and 37 others received injuries

Press Trust of India Akola
Tree falls on shed in Akola temple

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', Akola Collector Nima Arora said.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident which he termed as "very serious and unfortunate".

Seven people were killed and 37 others injured, Fadnavis said, adding that he has given directions for an inquiry into the incident.

The government will provide a compensation to the families of the deceased, he said.

The district authorities said families of each of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh and the injured persons will be given monetary assistance as per government rules.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeds to Shegaon in its last leg in Maharashtra

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde

Got bow and arrow symbol as Lord Ram's blessings are with us: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya with Shiv Sena leaders today

Union Minister Gadkari pitches for investments from Tata Group in Nagpur

Lightning bolts, drowning claim 14 lives in 48 hours in Maharashtra

Housing inventory overhang lowest in 5 years on the back of robust sales

India logs 5,880 Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 35,199

Air India returns to deboard unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to soar to 35 degrees Celsius

Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing, the district administration said.

Five men and two women were killed and 37 others received injuries, it said.

After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.

The two women who died in the incident were aged 50 and 55 and hailed from Jalgaon and Buldhana.

Out of the five deceased men, two aged 55 and one 35 years old were residents of Akola. The two other men were yet to be identified, the release said.

Deputy CM Fadnavis in a tweet expressed grief over the incident.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give compensation to the families of the deceased.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the incident was "very serious and unfortunate" and that he has given directions for an inquiry into it.

The government will bear the medical expenses of the injured persons. Besides, the families of the deceased will be given assistance from the CM's Relief Fund, he said.

The government has given orders for the 'panchanama' (spot inspection) of losses due to the unseasonal rains in parts of the state.

"We have received a primary estimation of the losses and final estimation is under process," he added.

Topics : Maharashtra

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon