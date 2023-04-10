7 killed, 37 injured after tree falls on shed in Akola temple; probe on

Seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', Akola Collector Nima Arora said.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident which he termed as "very serious and unfortunate".

Seven people were killed and 37 others injured, Fadnavis said, adding that he has given directions for an inquiry into the incident.

The government will provide a compensation to the families of the deceased, he said.

The district authorities said families of each of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh and the injured persons will be given monetary assistance as per government rules.

Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing, the district administration said.

Five men and two women were killed and 37 others received injuries, it said.

After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.

The two women who died in the incident were aged 50 and 55 and hailed from Jalgaon and Buldhana.

Out of the five deceased men, two aged 55 and one 35 years old were residents of Akola. The two other men were yet to be identified, the release said.

Deputy CM Fadnavis in a tweet expressed grief over the incident.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give compensation to the families of the deceased.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the incident was "very serious and unfortunate" and that he has given directions for an inquiry into it.

The government will bear the medical expenses of the injured persons. Besides, the families of the deceased will be given assistance from the CM's Relief Fund, he said.

The government has given orders for the 'panchanama' (spot inspection) of losses due to the unseasonal rains in parts of the state.

"We have received a primary estimation of the losses and final estimation is under process," he added.